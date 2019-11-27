16 killed in bus accident in Nepal

More than 16 people were killed after a bus fell off a road in Arghakhanchi district on Wednesday.

The accident took place after the bus drove off the highway and plunged 400 meters down into the gorge, local media reported.

Injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

