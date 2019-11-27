International Development News
Under pressure, Apple shows annexed Crimea as Russia on apps

  Updated: 27-11-2019 20:03 IST
US tech giant Apple has complied with Moscow's demands to show Crimea, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Russian territory on its apps, lawmakers said Wednesday. The Black Sea peninsula and its largest cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol are now displayed as Russian territory on Apple's maps and weather apps when used in Russia.

Crimea does not appear to be part of any country when these apps are used in France. "Crimea and Sevastopol now appear on Apple devices as Russian territory," parliament's lower house, the State Duma, said in a statement. Russia treats the naval port city of Sevastopol as a separate region.

Russia and Apple had been in talks over the last few months, with the US giant initially trying to show Crimea as an undefined territory and removing any mention of Ukraine. The State Duma released a statement following a meeting between Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of State Duma security and anti-corruption committee, and Apple's Russia representative, Darya Yermolina.

In the statement, Piskaryov praised the US company, saying it had complied with the Russian Constitution. He said Russia was open for "dialogue and constructive cooperation with foreign companies," stressing however that Russian authorities would remain vigilant.

Russian lawmakers will monitor "issues concerning the protection of the Russian constitution and our country's sovereignty from outside interference," Piskaryov added. Apple did not immediately release a comment on Wednesday.

Another global tech giant, Google, does not identify Crimea as belonging to either Russia or Ukraine on its maps. It, however, uses the Russian, rather than Ukrainian, spelling of Crimean place names on its maps in Russia, as well as drawing a line to show the de facto border dividing Crimea from the rest of Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community. The seizure of the peninsula helped spark a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives so far.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of former President Donald Trumps National Security Adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing afte...

No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique

Madrid, Nov 27 AFP Spains returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as disloyal on Wednesday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020. Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way ...

You need actors, not heroes in films today, says Prosenjit Chatterjee

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee believes there is a need for good actors who can pull off different characters on screen and the concept of heroes has started becoming irrelevant. Delivering his masterclass, titled Nuances of Actin...

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

CERT-In, Indias cybersecurity agency on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the OnePlus security breach which was detected late last week by the Chinese companys security team. In its advisory with a medium severity rating, the agency reve...
