Envoy of Japan, Slovenia present their credentials to Kovind

Ambassadors of Japan and Slovenia presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The envoys who presented their credentials are: Satoshi Suzuki of Japan and Marjan Cencen of Slovenia.

"Ambassador of Japan, Satoshi Suzuki and Ambassador of Slovenia, Marjan Cencen, presented their credentials to President Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," President of India tweeted. Suzuki arrived in India on November 1 to take up his assignment.

"This is my first time to be posted in this region, and it is an honor to represent my country in India, especially at a time when both countries are aiming to elevate strong bilateral relations to a higher level. India is an important and special strategic partner of Japan, and I am determined to make every effort to enhance the increasingly firm and friendly ties between our two countries," Suzuki said in a statement. (ANI)

