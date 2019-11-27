International Development News
Development News Edition

New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:38 IST
New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Employers must use Nigeria's new national sex offenders register to vet their staff for it to succeed and the public must be made aware that it exists, rights activists said on Wednesday.

The online database will contain the names of people convicted of sexual offences since 2015, and will be free to access. For a fee, people can also see the names of people with ongoing cases in court. "Imagine if the local woman in your village understands the importance of this register and the (Parent Teacher Association) in every school convinces their school to vet every staff," said Dorothy Njemanze, whose charity works with survivors of abuse.

"It will be a major deterrent, even to those people who are fond of saying that an erect penis has no conscience," said Njemanze, head of the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, which uses entertainment to teach the public how to get justice for abuse. The register, launched on Monday, has been widely hailed as an important step towards ending sexual violence in Nigeria, which often goes unreported as victims fear they will be stigmatised and fail to secure a conviction.

One in 10 women in Nigeria have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner in the last 12 months, according to UN Women, and mass abductions and rape have been a feature of a decade of conflict in the northeast. "It's all about us being willing to use that register," Itoro Eze-Anaba, founder of the Mirabel Centre in Lagos, which provides free medical and psychosocial support to survivors of rape and sexual assault, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The government has done its bit, but if we don't provide information that is needed and make use of the information that is provided by that register, it won't be useful to anybody." Eze-Anaba said companies should make systematic use of the register to check on job candidates before they are employed.

Lagos State established a similar register about five years ago, but Eze-Anaba said she did not believe it had been particularly effective or used regularly by employers. The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, which handles the register, was not immediately available for comment.

Njemanze said she was committed to educating the public about the new register. "Imagine the beauty of it if the local mechanic is talking about it and knows that there is something like a sex offenders register," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Euro 2020 matches in Russia not affected by sanctions- WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Wednesday that a recommendation to bar Russia from hosting major sporting events will not affect the Euro 2020 soccer championships or the 2021 Champions League final.A WADA committee this week reco...

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019