Texas officials order evacuations after new blast at chemical plant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 03:16 IST
Representative Image

Authorities called for residents in four towns to flee their homes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday following a new blast at an east Texas chemical plant that has been burning for more than 12 hours.

Jefferson County officials ordered residents within a 4-mile (6.4-km) radius of the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches to evacuate when a blast shredded a chemical distillation tower during firefighting efforts. About 60,000 people across Port Neches, Groves, Port Arthur and Nederland, Texas, were ordered to leave.

