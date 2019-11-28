International Development News
Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack near Syria border - ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in southern Turkey in a mortar attack near a military base in the town of Akcakale on the Syrian border, Turkey's defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that Turkey had retaliated.

The attack took place on Wednesday and targeted a base across from the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, which Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies seized in a military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, the defense ministry said.

Turkish forces had immediately opened retaliatory fire towards the source of the attack, a ministry statement said, and operations in the region continued.

