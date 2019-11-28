Turkey says it will repatriate 11 French IS detainees in early December - Anadolu
Turkey will repatriate 11 French Islamic State detainees early in December, state media quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying on Thursday, as Ankara pressed on with a repatriation program that had strained ties with some of its allies.
Turkey has begun the process of repatriating the Islamic State detainees earlier this month, sending several suspects to their home countries despite calls from some European nations that the suspected jihadists should be tried where they committed crimes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
