International Development News
Development News Edition

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:28 IST
Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet when asked about reports of debts at the company.

Lopez Obrador said that, according to his information, Interjet was providing its service. He noted that government readiness to help national firms did not mean public money would be used to bail out businesses operating in an open economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Johnson's Conservatives break fundraising record, unions donate to Labour

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives smashed the record for the amount of money raised in the first fortnight of an election campaign on Thursday, while the unions turned on the taps to keep the opposition Labour Party in tou...

History created: BJP on passage of unauthorised colonies Bill in Lok Sabha

History has been created with the passage of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the step to provide ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of these ...

Rajya Sabha takes up bill to ban e-cigarettes

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up a bill seeking a ban on electronic cigarettes, with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan highlighting the urgency to bring an ordinance earlier saying some big tobacco firms had announced plans to enter India ...

UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britains opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds 4.5 million in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.The Brexit Party raised 2.3 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019