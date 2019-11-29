South Korea says to hold talks with Japan on export controls in December

South Korea's trade ministry said on Friday it had agreed to hold senior-level talks with Japan in the third week of December to discuss export controls.

The planned talks are aimed to contribute to resolving "pending issues" between the countries, the ministry said in a statement, meaning Japan's recent export restrictions including tighter rules on high-tech materials exports to South Korea.

