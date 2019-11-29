Search in Albania quake reduced, death toll at 49
The operation to find survivors and recover bodies from Albania's deadly earthquake is winding down, with rescue crews limiting their efforts to a collapsed beachfront hotel in the port town of Durres. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Friday that the death toll had climbed to 49 after three bodies were pulled from beneath the rubble overnight.
Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu says the total number of injured in Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake now stands at 2,000 after information was collected from hospitals, small health centers, homes and those now staying in tents. The most seriously affected areas were Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital, Tirana, and the nearby town of Thumane. The search operation in Thumane ended Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Bank supports Albania to improve economic opportunities for women
Soccer-France celebrate 2-0 win in Albania's new stadium
UPDATE 1-Rescuers find dead mother and three children in Albanian house as quake toll hits 46
40 dead as families pulled from Albania earthquake rubble
UPDATE 6-Four dead, buildings down as strongest tremor in decades rocks Albania