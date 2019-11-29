International Development News
Development News Edition

Singapore, India air forces hold joint training exercise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:41 IST
Singapore, India air forces hold joint training exercise
Image Credit: Pixabay

Singapore's air force has deployed six of its advanced F-16 fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF's six Sukhoi combat aircraft during their upgraded joint military training in India. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are conducting the Joint Military Training (JMT) from October 31 to December 12 at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal.

To commemorate the 10th edition of the JMT, the scope of the exercise was expanded to include an air-sea training component for the first time, with assets from the Indian Navy supporting, said Singapore's Defence Ministry in a press release on Thursday. The RSAF has deployed six F-16C/D fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF's six SU-30MKI fighter aircraft, it said.

The JMT allows aircrew from both air forces to hone their operational skills and enhance interoperability through high-end training such as Air Combat and Mission-Oriented Pieces of training. Highlighting the significance of this year's JMT, Commander of the RSAF's Air Combat Command, Brigadier-General Ho Kum Luen said, "Since the conduct of the first JMT in 2008, the exercise has grown in scale and complexity with advanced fighter assets from both countries training together to enhance our interoperability.

"The scope of the exercise, which includes both air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios, provides realistic training and increases the operational readiness for both air forces. "The RSAF values the opportunity to train alongside our counterparts from India, which enhances our competencies and also builds mutual trust amongst our people," Ho said.

Reaffirming the strong and long-standing defence relations between the two air forces, Senior Air Staff Officer of the IAF's Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari said: "the JMT provides the IAF and the RSAF, both being professional and capable air forces, with excellent opportunities to train alongside each other. "Through this exercise, our IAF personnel also have the opportunity to further our interactions with RSAF counterparts. This 10th edition of the JMT is a testament to our strong relationship and the lasting friendship that we have built over the years."

The JMT is conducted under the ambit of the Air Force Bilateral Agreement, which was signed in 2007 and was recently renewed in 2017. Aside from the JMT, both air forces also interact regularly through visits, cross-attendance of courses and other professional exchanges, said the release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week visited Singapore and took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the RSAF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019