Iraq death toll passes 400 in weeks of mass protests - police, medics

  Reuters
  Baghdad
  Updated: 29-11-2019 14:53 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 14:48 IST
Iraq death toll passes 400 in weeks of mass protests - police, medics
The death toll in Iraq from weeks of anti-government unrest rose on Friday to at least 408 people killed, mostly unarmed protesters, a Reuters count based on police and medical sources showed.

Several people died of wounds sustained in clashes on Thursday with security forces in the southern city of Nassiriya, hospital sources said, bringing the number of people killed there to at least 46 and the total nationwide to 408 since Oct. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

