International Development News
Development News Edition

French activists protest against Amazon in Black Friday backlash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:51 IST
French activists protest against Amazon in Black Friday backlash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Activists staged protests against online retailer Amazon around France on Friday, denouncing the rampant consumerism typified by the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy.

French companies have embraced Black Friday, named for the sales held on the first Friday after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday when retailers typically heavily discount their goods to spur business. However, there has been a backlash against the event-driven in part by environmental concerns. Several dozen protesters gathered at dawn outside an Amazon headquarters building in the Clichy district of Paris and staged a sit-in outside the front gates. They held up a sign saying: "No to Amazon and its world."

Manon Aubry, a left-wing member of the European parliament, said the protest was intended to "denounce the social, environmental and fiscal damage from Amazon." "From the streets to parliament, we continue to fight against the impunity of the multinationals," she wrote on Twitter.

According to social media posts from Attac, a group that campaigns for more democratic globalization, there was also a sit-in outside an Amazon logistics center near Lyon, in eastern France. Video posted online by Attac showed police in riot helmets picking up activists and hauling them away. The Lyon protesters had erected a sign saying: "Amazon... Stop expansion, Stop Over-production!"

In an e-mailed statement Amazon France said it respected the rights of people to express their opinions but that does not extend to organizing violent demonstrations where people work. "The demonstrators and Attac are throwing around untrue allegations based on factual errors and are pointing the finger at Amazon for political ends," it said.

Francois Momboisse, president of French online retail association Fevad, condemned the protests. "Black Friday is one of the top sales days of the year and it allows us to smooth out Christmas shopping over a longer period rather than compressing all those sales in the Dec. 10 to 24 period. It does not necessarily lead to more consumption," he told French broadcaster BFM TV.

French lawmakers on Monday passed a legislative amendment to ban abusive advertising and misleading promotions during sale periods, taking aim at Black Friday campaigns in particular. The amendment is part of a new law aimed at cracking down on waste and which will push companies to recycle unsold goods. It is not clear how misleading advertising will be defined or penalized.

The text of the amendment described Black Friday as a "vast operation for the glorification of consumerism imported from the United States."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Breakaway former Turkish PM to form new party within weeks -source

Former Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who was once President Tayyip Erdogans closest ally but who broke away from the ruling AK Party in September, will form a new party within weeks, a source close to the matter said on Friday. Da...

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

Kabul, Nov 29 AFP The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise vis...

West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to politicians and noted persons who died recently. Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that mobile phone of TMC MLA from Gaighata, Pulin Behari Ra...

Pakistani man aims to bring shade to Iraq's Arbaeen pilgrims

A retired Pakistani industrialist sent thousands of saplings to Iraq on Friday to bring shade to pilgrims, an idea formed when his relatives returned from a holy site with sunburn.Mohammedi Durbar, 85, wants to plant nearly 50,000 trees alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019