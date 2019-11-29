International Development News
Development News Edition

India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:16 IST
India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India will lend Sri Lanka $400 million for infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after talks with the island nation's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa aimed at improving bilateral ties.

Sri Lanka, located off the southern tip of India, has become an arena of competing for influence between New Delhi and China, which has built ports, power stations, and highways as part of President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road Initiative", designed to boost trade and transport links across Asia. But the terms of some of those projects have drawn criticism from politicians in Sri Lanka and opened the way for countries such as India, the United States, and Japan to rebuild ties in the Indian Ocean country that lies near key shipping lanes.

Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former wartime defense chief, is on his first visit to India after a sweeping election victory earlier this month won on a platform promising to pull the country out of its deepest economic slump in more than 15 years. He told reporters he wanted to take bilateral ties with India to a "very high level".

Modi said India would provide Sri Lanka with $50 million for its security needs in addition to the $400 million for infrastructure. "India is fully committed to the development of Sri Lanka," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Colombo, Nov 29 AFP Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the ...

40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.The Narendra Modi government g...

India's apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage: Irani

India faces competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that enjoy preferential or duty-free access to key markets like the European Union, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.Apparel exports from compe...

Soccer-Abu Dhabi-based consortium agrees to buy Charlton Athletic

Abu Dhabi-based consortium East Street Investments has agreed to buy Charlton Athletic, the second-tier English soccer club announced on Friday. The deal for the South London side founded in 1905 remains subject to approval by the Football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019