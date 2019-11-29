International Development News
Development News Edition

World Travel Awards crowns Kenya as the champion of safari destinations 2019

According to Radier, the increased preference by visitors into the country is proof that Kenya’s travel and hospitality industry is definitely on the right track. Image Credit: Pxhere

Kenya continues to maintain herself as the champion in the global safari destination after scooping the prestigious 2019 world's leading safari destination by World Travel Awards event held on Thursday evening in Muscat, Oman.

Kenya, the East African country, has ranked the top position to the World leading Safari lodge destination won by 'Mahali Mzuri', crowning the consistency the destination has had in this category having previously won the award five times in the last seven years. In the Africa category, the country won Africa's leading destination award as well as the leading destination management company while Nairobi was voted the continent's leading business travel destination.

Kenya Tourism Board, the East African country's tourism marketing agency was voted Africa's leading tourist board while Kenyatta International Convention Center was voted Africa's leading meeting conference destination. "The win was a testament to the fact that tourists and business people across the globe prefer Kenya to other destinations because of its diverse offerings," Dr Betty Radier, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Tourism Board opined.

According to Radier, the increased preference by visitors into the country is proof that Kenya's travel and hospitality industry is definitely on the right track. "We are very delighted to win this global award because it shows great honor to Kenya's safari offering which is loved worldwide. Kenya deserves this victory because the destination offers a myriad of safari travel opportunities to our visitors," Radier added.

The most sought after safari experiences in Kenya are the annual wildebeest migration spectacle in the Mara, Lake Nakuru National Park, Amboseli National Park including Tsavo East and West National Parks.

