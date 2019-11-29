Malta PM Muscat to resign - Times of Malta
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign imminently, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.
His decision was precipitated by the political and legal crisis brought about by the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the newspaper reported.
