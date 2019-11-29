International Development News
Development News Edition

'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers as America's biggest shopping day kicks off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:35 IST
'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers as America's biggest shopping day kicks off

Shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season.

The following are quotes from shoppers and store managers in the midst of America's biggest shopping day. JAY SMITH, 28, SHOPPING AT A MACY'S IN PENTAGON CITY:

"I think there were some good deals but overall the discounts are similar to what we have seen in the past." Evan Houser, 22, ELECTRONICS SALESMAN AT TARGET IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO:

"It’s slow now because we had a big, big rush last night - we had a line around the block from like 4:30." RACHEL BOOKMAN, 33, SHOPPING AT A BANANA REPUBLIC:

"The deals are the same online and frankly there are more of them online, so the question increasingly is why come to the mall at all?" SHARIDA GALLOWAY, 48, SHOPPING AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO ON THANKSGIVING:

"There were people here since 4 o'clock ... I had to wait in line to get in ... I feel bad. They should limit what people can get. People got six TVs in their car ... they should have set a limit, like two per family - give everyone a chance to get things." JAVIER ANAYA, 20, SHOPPING AT A TARGET IN CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA:

"I just got my paycheck and came here. For three years now I've bought a new TV on Black Friday. I was looking for one to replace the one I had. I dropped it during a move." NANCY ESTRADA, 21, SHOPPING FOR PLAYSTATION 4 WIRELESS HEADPHONES AND A CONTROLLER FOR AT A BEST BUY IN CULVER CITY:

"I'm comparing this with Amazon prices on Cyber Monday," flashing her mobile phone. BRYON TOLENTINO, 33, HEAD OF THE STATIONERY DEPARTMENT AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO ON THANKSGIVING:

"I don't expect that many people tomorrow ... they'll know we've run out of the main products with the deals like the TVs ... I thought it'd be so crowded you couldn't even walk. I haven't heard of any fighting, any arguments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Industrialist donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Two devotees of Lord Venkateswara on Friday made a donation of Rs 1.10 crore to the famous hill shrine at Tirumala. A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and the other person belonging to Tirupati gave Rs one crore and Rs 10 lakh respectively, a ...

Lawyers threaten woman magistrate, 12 booked by police

A woman magistrate of a court here has filed a complaint, alleging that she was threatened by a group of lawyers inside her chamber recently for cancelling the bail of an accused, following which police have registered a case against 12 law...

Syria constitution talks end round without meeting

Geneva, Nov 29 AFP A second round of talks on amending Syrias constitution ended Friday, after disagreement on the agenda prevented government and opposition negotiators from meeting, the UN mediator said. The United Nations-brokered consti...

BJP leader jailed for snatching file from cop, tearing it

A city court on Friday sentenced a local BJP leader to one-year imprisonment for snatching a file from a police officer and tearing it inside the court compound. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrates court convicted Rakesh Singh for criminal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019