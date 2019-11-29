Several injured in stabbing incident near London Bridge, 1 person detained: UK police

Several people are believed to have sustained injuries in a stabbing incident that took place near London Bridge on Friday, London's Metropolitan Police said, adding that a person has been detained in alleged connection with it.

"Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow, Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

