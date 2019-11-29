Several injured in stabbing incident near London Bridge, 1 person detained: UK police
Several people are believed to have sustained injuries in a stabbing incident that took place near London Bridge on Friday, London's Metropolitan Police said, adding that a person has been detained in alleged connection with it.
"Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow, Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
