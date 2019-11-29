International Development News
Metropolitan Police treating London Bridge incident as 'terror-related'

A person was shot by police and several people have sustained injuries in a stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday, London Metropolitan Police said, adding that they are treating the incident as "terror-related" as a precaution while the circumstances remain unclear.

Police, emergency vehicle were seen near site of an incident at London Bridge. Image Credit: ANI

A person was shot by police and several people have sustained injuries in a stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday, London Metropolitan Police said, adding that they are treating the incident as "terror-related" as a precaution while the circumstances remain unclear. "At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible," Metropolitan Police tweeted.

"A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible," the following tweet read. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he is "being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." (ANI)

