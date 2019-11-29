International Development News
Development News Edition

Students in Pakistan hold rallies demanding restoration of their unions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:08 IST
Students in Pakistan hold rallies demanding restoration of their unions

Thousands of students in 50 major cities in Pakistan held rallies on Friday demanding the restoration of their unions and improvement in educational facilities. The protest was termed as the Student Solidarity March and it was organized and led by the Student Action Committee (SAC) – a representative body of different student groups.

The Progressive Students' Collective (PSC), representing the left-wing student group, in a series of tweets, showed that the protest rallies were held at several places in 50 major cities of the country. A big gathering of students was held in Karachi and Lahore which traditionally have been the magnet of students' activities.

At least 400 students gathered at Karachi Press Club where their leaders made speeches. Karachi's well known political activist, Jibran Nasir, also addressed the students. "I have come to support our country's future. Students are our future. We must realize that our future will never be bright if we keep on lighting monuments of the past," he said.

Reportedly, a transgender student of medicine also addressed, saying that she was protesting the lack of safety for females and transgenders on campus. Lahore also witnessed big rallies that converged at Punjab Assembly and held a sit-in in support of the demand to allow political activities on the campuses.

A rally was also held in front of the parliament in Islamabad, demanding that the restriction on student union should be lifted. Similar rallies were held in the provincial capital of Peshawar and Quetta.

Meanwhile, different political leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, supported the students' demand to restore student unions. "The PPP has always supported student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto) was purposely undone to depoliticize society," he tweeted.

Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry also expressed support for the restoration of the student union. "I fully support Restoration of students' unions, ban on students' unions is anti-democratic, we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence-free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but a ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics," he tweeted.

Groups like Progressive Students Federation (PSF), Sindhi Shagird Tehrik, Pakistan Trade Union Defence Council (PTDC) and Women Democratic Front also participated in the protest. Student unions were banned in military dictator Ziaul Haq's rule in 1984. Though, efforts were made in the 1990s by Benazir Bhutto to revive them but without any success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank says eight investors ready with USD 2 billion funding

Ending weeks of suspense, Yes Bank on Friday said that eight investors led by Erwin Singh Braich have evinced interest to pump USD 2 billion into the capital-starved private sector lender. The board of directors of the bank will reconvene o...

Lesbian couple attacked on London bus over sexual orientation, judge rules

The actions of a 17-year-old boy in an attack on two lesbians in London was motivated by hostility towards their sexuality, a judge ruled on Friday.These two women were being pestered, harassed and intimidated because of who they were, dist...

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019