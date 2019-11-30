International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Search for Albanian quake survivors at hotel to resume at daybreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tirane
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 01:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Search for Albanian quake survivors at hotel to resume at daybreak
Image Credit: Twitter (@eu_echo)

Rescuers searching for survivors in the ruins of an Albanian hotel three days after an earthquake destroyed the six-storey building and many others in the Albanian port of Durres will resume their work at daybreak on Saturday. At least one woman, a dancer, is still missing, believed to trapped there, but it was not known if she was dead or alive.

The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday, Albania's worst, has reached 49. There have been more than 500 aftershocks, some with a magnitude of more than 5.0, rocking already damaged buildings and terrifying residents. The sea-front hotel, the Mira Mare, was the only site where rescue work was still under way.

Search teams from Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia were replaced by Swiss, French and Italian teams in the afternoon but the search was called off on Friday night before it was due to resume again on Saturday morning. Nearby, another hotel, the Ljubljana, was leaning to one side, its ornamental Roman columns cracked. Shattered glass and a toppled potted plant lay strewn across what had been its reception area.

A woman pushed a pushchair piled high with bags of what appeared to be possessions she had managed to rescue from the wreckage of her home. "When I saw all that destruction, that hell, all those lost lives, my friend, it is unbelievable," said another Durres resident, Tahir Halili.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said 25 people had died in Durres, 23 in the northern town of Thumane and one in the town of Lac. The quake damaged more than 700 houses in Durres, destroyed 12 more and left nearly 200 apartment buildings with cracks and fissures, he said. Rama extended a 30-day state of emergency already in force in Durres and Thumane to Lac. Ten dead from two families were laid to rest on Friday. Later Rama said the state of emergency would also include the northern town of Lezhe.

More than 5,000 people have been left homeless by the quake, Rama said. They are being housed in hotels, schools, gyms and other temporary accommodation such as tents. Seven damaged homes built on former Durres marshland had be to razed on Friday as they were left unsafe after the earthquake, said Bledi Cuci, the government minister in charge of running the rescue effort and assessing the damage.

"Do not stay at home if it is damaged," Defence Minister Olta Xhacka appealed to citizens during a news conference. "We are able to offer shelter, food and clothing. The quality of life and health of citizens is our concern and life in tents is temporary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct ...

Two killed by knifeman as terror returns to London Bridge

A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device knifed two people to death in a terror attack on Friday before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. Three more people were injured in the stabbing spree which revived memories of a thre...

Christian association files PIL before Bombay HC against film 'TONY'

Christian Reform United People Association CRUPA supported by Bhartiya Mahakranti Sena BMS on Friday filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court with regard to a movie named TONY. The movie is written and directed by Vip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019