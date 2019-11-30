No indication of terrorism in Hague knife attack - national broadcaster NOS
Dutch national broadcaster NOS said a knife attack in the Hague on Friday did not appear to be a terrorist attack.
"At this moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive," NOS said, citing "varied sources". Dutch police said three people had been wounded in the stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.
