International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Winter storm strands 1,000 in Arizona, delays Thanksgiving travelers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 07:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Winter storm strands 1,000 in Arizona, delays Thanksgiving travelers

Some 1,000 people were stranded without heat or power in a small Arizona town near the Grand Canyon on Friday during a major winter storm that threatened to disrupt travel for millions as it moves east one day after the Thanksgiving holiday. The Town Council of Tusayan, just south of Grand Canyon National Park, declared a state of emergency early on Friday morning, citing the power outage and nearly two feet (60 cm) of snow that has made roads impassable.

"We are working to arrange emergency shelter at the National Park, in buses, and at other locations," said Mayor Craig Sanderson said in a written statement. "We are working with the County Emergency Management team, Arizona Department of Transportation, (Arizona Public Service) and the National Park Service with a priority on clearing roads," Sanderson said.

More than 1,000 residents and tourists were stranded in Tusayan, along State Route 64, as of Friday evening, the mayor said and shelters had been set up inside the national park. The National Weather Service said on Twitter snow had been reported "all the way down at the bottom" of the Grand Canyon.

"Getting the roads open is the main thing we need," Sanderson said. "The County and (Arizona Department of Transportation) are working to make it possible to safely travel State Route 64." The weather service forecast more than a foot (30 cm) of snow across mountain areas of Colorado, Utah and Arizona on Friday before the storm system moves east into the U.S. upper Midwest.

Freezing rain was expected to turn into snowy blizzards in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan beginning on Friday night, with more than 18 inches (46 cm) of snowfall possible in some mountainous areas, the service said. Some snow could appear in the Northeast by Sunday morning, the weather service said. New York City and other areas further down the Atlantic Coast could expect a wintry mix of precipitation on Sunday.

More than 4 million Americans were expected to fly and another 49 million expected to drive at least 50 miles (80 km) or more this week for Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association. Wintry weather disrupted travel this week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving celebrations, with airports in Minneapolis and Chicago reporting hundreds of delayed or canceled flights. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Dan Whitcomb in Culver City, California; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Bill Tarrant and Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth

Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijings accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth. But gains were still slight, and export deman...

Golden Knights slip past Coyotes in shootout

Alex Tuch scored a goal and also the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tuch deked Arizonas Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fa...

UPDATE 1-Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walks free from jail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrech...

Tennis-Australian Open to honour Court after same-sex marriage dispute

Tennis Australia has brokered a truce with Margaret Court and will recognize the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam at next years Australian Open but reiterated the organization disagrees with her personal views on same-sex marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019