Jaishankar meets Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi ahead of 2+2 ministerial dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi here ahead of their participation in the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:23 IST
Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi here ahead of their participation in the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on Saturday. Motegi is on a day-long visit to India along with Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono for their participation in the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

The meeting is being held in pursuance of the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018, with an aim to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Indian delegation participating in the meeting will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar.

The 2+2 meeting will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. The two sides will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision' for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realise a better future for the people of the two countries and the region. (ANI)

