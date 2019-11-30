Authorities say 2 Italians killed by avalanche on Mont Blanc
Rome, Nov 30 (AP) Authorities say two people have been killed by an avalanche on the Italian side of Mont Blanc. Italian border police at the Courmayeur station say the victims were Italian.
No skiers are reported missing. Italian state TV Rainews24 reports that the two people had been skiing off piste when they were struck by the avalanche at roughly 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of altitude.(AP)
RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Rome
- Mont Blanc
- Courmayeur
- Rainews
ALSO READ
Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on thousands of machines
Pattnaik becomes first Indian to win prestigious Italian award for sand art
'Week of Italian cuisine in the world' in city
Italian police uncover Naples sweatshop linked to luxury groups
ANALYSIS-5-Star's crisis threatens Italian government's survival