  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:04 IST
Authorities say 2 Italians killed by avalanche on Mont Blanc

Rome, Nov 30 (AP) Authorities say two people have been killed by an avalanche on the Italian side of Mont Blanc. Italian border police at the Courmayeur station say the victims were Italian.

No skiers are reported missing. Italian state TV Rainews24 reports that the two people had been skiing off piste when they were struck by the avalanche at roughly 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of altitude.(AP)

