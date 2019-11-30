Lanka's human rights body urges police to investigate embassy abduction case

Sri Lanka's human rights body on Saturday urged the country's police chief to initiate a detailed probe into the abduction of an employee of the Switzerland Embassy here and find out those responsible for the crime. An employee stationed in the Swiss Embassy was reportedly abducted on Monday and was released after around two hours, the Lanka news web, a local portal, reported.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka also said the culprits need to be found out and booked. "The Commission urgently calls on you (police) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alarming incident," the human rights body said in a letter to the Police.

Amid the incident, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also asked the embassy to have its employees cooperate with the investigation.

