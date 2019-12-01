Islamic State group claims London attack: propaganda outlet
The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central London the previous day that killed two people.
"The person who carried out the London attack... was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries," IS said, referring to a multi-country alliance against the group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Islamic State
- London