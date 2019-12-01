15 dead in Siberian bus plunge
Russian emergency officials say 15 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. Another 18 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.
Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow. Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.
