15 dead in Siberian bus plunge

Russian emergency officials say 15 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. Another 18 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow. Witness video from the scene showed the coach-style bus lying upside down on the ice, its passenger compartment collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)