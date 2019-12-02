International Development News
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso: 14 people killed in attack on Protestant church

At least 14 people were killed in an attack on a Protestant church during Sunday services in Burkina Faso, confirmed President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:30 IST
Burkina Faso: 14 people killed in attack on Protestant church
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least 14 people were killed in an attack on a Protestant church during Sunday services in Burkina Faso, confirmed President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Kabore took to Twitter to condemn the barbaric attack. "I condemn the barbaric attack on the Protestant Church of Hantoukoura in the department of Foutouri which left 14 dead and several wounded," he tweeted.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he further stated. The identity of the gunmen is yet to be ascertained.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a spate of terrorist attacks, in which more than 500 people were killed and over 280,000 displaced including more than 9,000 pupils. The West African country has seen an upsurge of terror attacks over the last few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carr...

BCCI bans U19 cricketer Prince Yadav for age fraud

Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was disqualified and banned for age fraud by the Board of Control of Cricket in Indias BCCI on Monday. Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA in the U-19 age group category...

Female characters in films are made tough as opposed to being strong: Adria Arjona

Hollywood actor Adria Arjona on Monday said women in contemporary cinema are written as tough but she was happy that her character in 6 Underground had a heart without compromising on her strength. The actor plays 4, who is a doctor, in the...

Telangana: Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police SHE teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. The SHE teams have st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019