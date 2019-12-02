Swedish royal couple pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath here on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Royal couple is on a five-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Couple was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. Hubertus and Sommerlth also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The couple, on Tuesday, is slated to take part in a programme on 'Tackling emissions and air pollution' at India Habitat Centre here. On Wednesday, the dignitaries will emplane for Mumbai and meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and will emplane for Dehradun the next day to visit Ram Jhula Bridge and Bathing Ghat in Uttarakhand.

Moreover, they will inaugurate the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar the same day. Concluding their visit, the couple will emplane for New Delhi on Friday and thereafter will leave for Stockholm. This will be King Gustaf's third visit to India. As per MEA, several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed during the visit.

India and Sweden had a bilateral trade turnover of USD 3.37 billion in 2018 and cumulative investments of about USD 2.5 billion since 2000. Bilateral relations between India and Sweden are friendly and based on principles of democracy and transparency, right to freedom, and rule of law.

Regular interactions in political, business, scientific and academic spheres have provided dynamism to the bilateral ties of the two countries. (ANI)

