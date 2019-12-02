Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia launching anti-espionage task force after China spy claims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:07 IST
Australia launching anti-espionage task force after China spy claims

Sydney, Dec 2 (AFP) Australia on Monday launched a high-level intelligence task force to combat what officials say is rampant foreign interference in the country and after claims of bold Chinese spying operations Down Under. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new force would involve all the country's top intelligence agencies "to disrupt and deter anyone attempting to undermine our national interests".

One novelty of the force would see intelligence agencies, normally tasked with overseas threats, coordinate with federal police to identify and prosecute or expel foreign agents. "We will be developing new specialist capabilities both from an investigatory capacity as well as being able to pursue investigations and bring them to either disrupt activity or, indeed, follow through and prosecute," Morrison said during a press conference in Canberra.

"This task force to counter foreign interference is about identifying it, disrupting and prosecuting." Morrison did not explicitly mention China, saying "foreign interference comes from many, many different sources" and is "an evolving threat". But Monday's announcement followed revelations that authorities were investigating a raft of explosive claims by Wang Liqiang, a would-be Chinese defector, about Chinese espionage and covert influence operations in Australia.

In response to Australia's task force, however, China -- which has called Wang an "unemployed" fugitive -- pointed at his case as evidence of how "Chinese interference" has been over-hyped. "Different media and organisations in Australia are fond of hyping up so-called Chinese spy cases... no matter how bizarre their plots," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"We hope the relevant sides can... abandon their prejudices (and) respect the facts," she told reporters at a press briefing. Australia's announcement also came after the recently retired head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Duncan Lewis, said China wanted to "take over" Australia's political system with an "insidious" and systematic campaign of espionage and influence peddling".

Australian authorities are also looking into a claim that China tried to recruit a Melbourne businessman and get him elected to parliament. Bo "Nick" Zhao -- a 32-year-old luxury car dealer who was a member of Morrison's Liberal Party -- apparently rebuffed the offer and was found dead in a motel room in March.

Morrison described the allegations as "deeply disturbing and troubling". China branded the claims "lies", accusing "some politicians, organisations and media in Australia" of "cooking up so-called China spy cases".

Morrison's government passed foreign interference legislation last year following revelations that wealthy Chinese businessmen with links to Beijing had been bankrolling local parties and candidates across the political spectrum. The law notably required the registration of any person or organisation acting on behalf of a foreign government.

As part of that crackdown, the government barred a high-profile Chinese businessman who held permanent Australian residency from returning to the country. China is also widely suspected of being behind major intrusions into the computer systems of Australia's parliament and a university with close ties to the government and security services. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....

UST Global Announces D3code Winners

- D 3code is Indias largest hackathon for college and university students, organized by UST Global - Each member of the Top 20 Finalist teams received conditional job offers to join UST Global, while the Top 3 teams walked away with ...

Swedish royal couple visits Jama Masjid, Red Fort

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort on Monday. The Majesties were given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in ...

Govt receives over 60 complaints against state-owned FSNL's MD

The government has received over 60 complaints against the managing director of state-owned Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd FSNL for allegedly terminating whistleblowers, practising caste-based discrimination and violating rules, Parliament was infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019