Following are the top Foreign stories at 2015 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:17 IST
FGN10 US-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT

President Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel Washington: Donald Trump nor his attorney will take part in the impeachment hearing against the US President on Wednesday, his lawyer has said, citing complete lack of "basic due process and fundamental fairness."

FGN27 LANKA-GOTABAYA-INDIA

Lanka-India bilateral ties revitalised, will maintain warm relations with New Delhi: Prez Gotabaya Colombo: Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Monday that his recent visit to India, his first foreign trip, has revitalised the historical ties between the two countries, vowing that Colombo will maintain a warm and mutually beneficial relationship in all aspects with New Delhi.

FGN30 UK-2NDLD TERROR

London Bridge terrorist's accomplice arrested as UK holds vigil London: A close aide of Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir shot dead during Friday's terror attack, has been arrested on suspicion of terror plots even as the London Bridge was opened to traffic and pedestrians amid heavy police presence on Monday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 UK-TERROR-LD VIGIL

London Bridge terrorist's accomplice arrested as UK holds vigil London: An accomplice of Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist shot dead on London Bridge during last Friday's terror attack, has been arrested after UK security services launched an urgent review of dangerous prisoners as the scene of the attack was opened to traffic and pedestrians amid heavy police presence on Monday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN25 LANKA-PAK-2NDLD QURESHI

Pak FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties Colombo: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met the new Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed issues of trade, investment and tourism to further deepen the bilateral relations.

FGN13 US-LD INDIAN STUDENTS

2 Indian students killed in US hit-and-run accident Washington: Two Indian students have been killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Thanksgiving night in the US state of Tennessee and the owner of the pickup truck involved in the incident has surrendered, authorities said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 ISRAEL-MUMBAI-BOY-MODI

Israeli survivor of 26/11 receives moving message from PM Modi on Bar Mitzvah Jerusalem: In a moving message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Israeli boy who survived the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in which both his parents lost their lives, by describing his story as a "miracle" which continues to "inspire" everyone.

By Harinder Mishra

FGN16 US-INDIAN-KILLER US national surrenders for killing Indian student in California

Washington: A US national surrendered to police and was arrested on charges of killing Indian student Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, who was shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in San Bernardino, police said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PAK-ARMY-COAS-COMMITTEE Pak govt forms 3-member ministerial committee to draft new law on Army chief's reappointment: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday constituted a three-member committee of key ministers to draft a new legislation on the extension or reappointment of an Army chief's tenure, according to a media report, days after the top court granted a six-month conditional extension to the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

FGN28 JORDAN-FIRE-LD PAKISTANIS 13 Pakistanis, mostly children, killed in Jordan fire

Islamabad/Amman: Thirteen Pakistani nationals, mostly children and women, were killed when a fire broke out in their tin house in Shuneh area in Jordan, officials said on Monday. By Sajjad Hussain IND

