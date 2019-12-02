Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 children among 11 killed in Turkish shelling on Syria: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:11 IST
8 children among 11 killed in Turkish shelling on Syria: monitor

Beirut, Dec 2 (AFP) Eight children were among 11 civilians killed Monday in a Turkish artillery attack that hit near a school in a northern Syrian town in Aleppo province, a war monitor said. The shelling on Tal Rifaat, controlled by local Kurdish fighters, took place as students were leaving the building and wounded 21 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Most of those killed in the attack were displaced from the Afrin region which was captured last year by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said. Tal Rifaat, a strategic town located 20 kilometres south of Turkey's frontier, is the site of regular confrontations between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish fighters they view as "terrorists".

Turkey threatened to launch a cross-border offensive to capture Tal Rifaat last year after taking Afrin from the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) militia. But Russia intervened to stop the planned offensive.

In October, it said it agreed to work with Turkey to remove all YPG militia "elements and their weapons" from Tal Rifaat. But in early November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kurdish "terror groups" had still not left.

Tal Rifaat is held by local Kurdish fighters displaced from Afrin, the Observatory head said. Russian forces and regime troops are also currently deployed inside the town, Abdel Rahman added.

The town's population was initially comprised mostly of Arabs and Turkmen, but Ankara's Afrin offensive last year sent waves of displaced Kurdish families to the area. Turkey in October launched a cross-border operation south of its frontier against Syrian Kurdish forces it views as terrorists.

In the two months since the operation began, it has established a so-called "safe zone" in a 120-kilometre-long strip along its southern border, where it says it wants to resettle Syrian refugees. (AFP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of euro zone bailout fund but seeks concessions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund was in Italys national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.A reform of the European Sta...

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

Marseille, Dec 2 AFP Three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters in the south of France and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, officials said Monday. Twelve people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019