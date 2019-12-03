Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Boy killed when car strikes group of children outside British school

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Boy killed when car strikes group of children outside British school
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured when a car struck a group of children outside a school in southern England.

Police said they were called to reports that a number of pedestrians had been hurt following the incident which involved a silver Ford Ka. The 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he died. A 53-year-old woman and four other children - three boys, two aged 15 and a 13-year-old and a girl, 16 - were also hurt but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

All the children were thought to be pupils at the school, police said. "This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved," Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'No quid pro quo': Trump's defenses in the impeachment investigation

U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained throughout the impeachment inquiry that he did nothing improper in his dealings with Ukraine, even as witnesses have detailed efforts by his White House to get Ukraine to take actions that could he...

UPDATE 1-California congressman Hunter set to plead guilty in campaign finance case

U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, a California Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday to federal charges stemming from allegations that he and his wife misused 250,000 in campaign funds, court records showed on Monday.A notice...

Soccer-American Rapinoe wins women's Ballon d'Or award

United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe won the womens Ballon dOr award on Monday after helping her country to retain the World Cup in France this year. The 34-year-old was the driving force behind the U.S. team that claimed a record-extendi...

UPDATE 6-U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

The World Trade Organization on Monday rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019