Bottega Veneta's Lee big winner at British Fashion Awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 04:45 IST
Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee was the big winner at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, picking up the top prizes at the glitzy ceremony where industry veterans Giorgio Armani and Naomi Campbell were also honored. Briton Lee, who joined the Italian luxury goods maker last year and has received buzzing reviews for his modern twists on the label's classic looks, was named Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year – Womenswear and Accessories Designer of the Year.

Known for its woven leather bags, Bottega Veneta, a unit of the luxury group Kering SA, was also named Brand of the Year. Italian designer Armani, who founded his label in 1975 and went on to become one of the biggest names in fashion, regularly dressing celebrities and royals, received the Outstanding Achievement award.

The prize recognised the 85-year-old Armani's "outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vision of timeless style and care for detail, that have provided such inspiration to so many in the industry." Campbell, one of the catwalk's most recognizable faces and one of the five major supermodels of the early 1990s, was handed the Fashion Icon prize, recognizing her industry and charitable work.

At the event held at London's Royal Albert Hall, singer Rihanna's Fenty label picked up the Urban Luxe award, Adut Akech won Model of the Year and Dior's Kim Jones was named British Designer of the Year - Menswear. Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress for her 2011 nuptials to Britain's Prince William, took the Trailblazer Award, while Moncler Chief Executive Remo Ruffini was named Business Leader.

Guests at the awards, a fundraiser for British Fashion Council charities, included Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett and singer Kylie Minogue.

