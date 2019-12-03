Left Menu
Typhoon hits Philippines, disrupting travel, work

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A typhoon struck the Philippines on Tuesday bringing heavy rains and prompting preemptive halts in air travel, schools, and government offices, with some 200,000 people evacuated after warnings of floods and landslides. Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th typhoon to hit the country this year, weakened slightly and moved slowly across central parts of the archipelago during the night, with damage minor reported in some areas.

The storm was packing 155 kph (96 mph) wind speeds and gusts of up to 235 kph (146 mph), the weather bureau said. Authorities warned of landslides, storm surges, and floods triggered by heavy winds and rain, preemptively moving 200,000 people to safe places in several dozen provinces. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The main airport in Manila would be closed for 12 hours from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (0300 GMT to 1500 GMT) as a precaution, although air travel continued in unaffected areas of the country. Government offices and schools were closed in affected areas and utility firms appealed for patience ahead of anticipated power outages. The coastguard halted commercial sea travel in affected areas.

Local television showed footage of the main airport in Legazpi province with cables, lighting, and panels hanging from the ceiling. Pictures posted by social media users showed waves crashing against bulwarks, felled trees and signage, and some minor damage to electricity poles. The Philippines is hosting the Southeast Asian Games and organizers postponed several events, including the surfing, kayak, windsurfing, sailing and canoe contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

