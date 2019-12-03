Iran rejects as 'lies' unrest death tolls given abroad

Iran's judiciary on Tuesday rejected as "utter lies" unofficial casualty figures given for street violence that erupted last month during demonstrations against fuel price hikes.

"I explicitly announce that the numbers and figures that are being given by hostile groups are utter lies and the statistics have serious differences with what they announced," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in remarks aired on state television.

