Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Malaysian PM pleads not guilty in 1MDB-linked graft case

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in cases related to a multi-billion dollar scandal during his much-awaited testification before the High Court here, reported Al Jazeera.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:58 IST
Former Malaysian PM pleads not guilty in 1MDB-linked graft case
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Image Credit: ANI

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in cases related to a multi-billion dollar scandal during his much-awaited testification before the High Court here, reported Al Jazeera. On December 12 last year, Razak was charged for tampering with the 1MDB strategic development company's final audit report, in addition to corruption charges that Najib pleaded not guilty to.

Razak has been accused of taking 42 million ringgit (USD10m) from SRC International, a unit of 1MDB. Najib entered the witness box to read out his 243-page statement. Najib defended the creation of 1MDB and sought to portray fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Taek Low as its driving force, noting his supposed connections with the Saudi royal family.

Speaking to media, lead defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said, "Najib is not part of the conspiracy," Shafee told journalists after the court broke for lunch. "Najib is a victim as much as the other victims of 1MDB and SRC." Najib was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged tampering with the 1MDB audit report and was released on bail.

Najib was charged along with Arul Kanda Kandasamy, the former president and chief executive of 1MDB. In July 2018, Najib was charged with corruption-related offences, including three counts of criminal breach of trust, over his alleged involvement in the 1MBD corruption scandal. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The United States Department of Justice had reported that around USD 4.5 billion was embezzled from the 1MDB funds by high-ranking Malaysian officials. Around 40 people gathered outside the court on Tuesday to show their support to the former minister who remains an opposition member of parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei moving US research center to Canada

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its US research center to Canada due to American sanctions on the company. In an interview with Torontos Global and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the move was necessary because...

Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was killing thousands of people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice. Disturbances in Iran began in mid-November over gasoline price hikes but quickly turned political,...

Fighting fire with... volunteers? Indonesia ramps up community fire brigades as tropical forests burn

Thousands of volunteers fighting forest fires in Indonesia will receive a boost in funding that could help stem air pollution and reduce emissions, according to a United Nations official.About 7,000 farmers have been trained to tackle fires...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019