Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:01 IST
Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN33 NASA-CHANDRAYAAN-LDALL LANDER

NASA finds Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on Moon with Indian techie's help Washington: NASA has found India's Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander, which crashed on the surface of the Moon in September, the US space agency said on Tuesday, crediting a Chennai-based mechanical engineer for helping it trace the debris of the ambitious lunar mission by painstakingly comparing before and after images of the landing site.

FGN28 LANKA-LD PARLIAMENT Sri Lankan President prorogues parliament for a month

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has prorogued the Parliament for one month and fixed January 3, 2020 for the commencement of the next session, a move that will give his minority government freedom to rule without obstruction from the Opposition.

FGN7 AUS-PAK-AID

Australia to cease all bilateral aid to Pakistan Melbourne: Australia would cease all bilateral aid to Pakistan, including support to programmes helping poor women and girls, as the funds were being redirected to meet new commitments in the Pacific, according to the latest Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) report. By Natasha Chaku

FGN10 PAK-MINISTER-HINDU Chohan's reappointment may convey 'negative message': PTI's Hindu lawmaker

Karachi: A Hindu lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday slammed the reappointment of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks in March, as Punjab's Information Minister and said the move will convey a "negative message".

FGN32 PAK-LD ZARDARI Pak's former president Asif Ali Zardari seeks bail on medical grounds in corruption cases

Islamabad: Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking bail on medical grounds in the two corruption cases, days after jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for better treatment on a bail plea. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN19 LANKA-GOTABAYA-EASTER PROBE

Lanka Prez Gotabaya slams predecessors; calls speedy probe into Easter Sunday attacks Colombo: Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has

instructed a committee inquiring the Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify those responsible for the attacks and bring them before the law even as he slammed his predecessors for failing to prevent the bombings.

FGN31 UK-TRUMP-2NDLD JOHNSON Trump in UK for NATO summit, endorses Prime Minister Johnson indirectly ahead of polls

London: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refrained from giving his view on British politics but did endorse Prime Minister Boris Johnson indirectly as he arrived here for a three-day visit to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance amid the general election campaign in the UK. By Aditi Khanna

FGN30 PAK-KARTARPUR-WOMAN-FACEBOOK Indian Sikh woman tries to flee with her Facebook friend from Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

Lahore: In a filmy-style act, an Indian Sikh woman visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur tried to go to Faisalabad city of Punjab province without a visa to meet a Pakistani man she befriended on Facebook, officials said on Tuesday. By M Zulqernain

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Co...

WRAPUP 1-Activist Thunberg takes youth angst to U.N. climate summit

Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic for a United Nations summit where she will invoke the fury of global youth at politicians foot-dragging over climate change. People are...

Gadhimai festival: Mass slaughter of animals begins in Nepal despite outcry

The five-yearly Gadhimai Festival, believed to be the worlds biggest animal sacrifice at one place, began in southern Nepal on Tuesday in the presence of a huge number of pilgrims from India, amidst protests by animal activists. Though the ...

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Himachal's Chamba

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Tuesday evening, the Meteorological MeT department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.The tremors were felt in and arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019