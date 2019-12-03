Following are the top Foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN33 NASA-CHANDRAYAAN-LDALL LANDER

NASA finds Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on Moon with Indian techie's help Washington: NASA has found India's Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander, which crashed on the surface of the Moon in September, the US space agency said on Tuesday, crediting a Chennai-based mechanical engineer for helping it trace the debris of the ambitious lunar mission by painstakingly comparing before and after images of the landing site.

FGN28 LANKA-LD PARLIAMENT Sri Lankan President prorogues parliament for a month

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has prorogued the Parliament for one month and fixed January 3, 2020 for the commencement of the next session, a move that will give his minority government freedom to rule without obstruction from the Opposition.

FGN7 AUS-PAK-AID

Australia to cease all bilateral aid to Pakistan Melbourne: Australia would cease all bilateral aid to Pakistan, including support to programmes helping poor women and girls, as the funds were being redirected to meet new commitments in the Pacific, according to the latest Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) report. By Natasha Chaku

FGN10 PAK-MINISTER-HINDU Chohan's reappointment may convey 'negative message': PTI's Hindu lawmaker

Karachi: A Hindu lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday slammed the reappointment of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks in March, as Punjab's Information Minister and said the move will convey a "negative message".

FGN32 PAK-LD ZARDARI Pak's former president Asif Ali Zardari seeks bail on medical grounds in corruption cases

Islamabad: Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking bail on medical grounds in the two corruption cases, days after jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for better treatment on a bail plea. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN19 LANKA-GOTABAYA-EASTER PROBE

Lanka Prez Gotabaya slams predecessors; calls speedy probe into Easter Sunday attacks Colombo: Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has

instructed a committee inquiring the Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify those responsible for the attacks and bring them before the law even as he slammed his predecessors for failing to prevent the bombings.

FGN31 UK-TRUMP-2NDLD JOHNSON Trump in UK for NATO summit, endorses Prime Minister Johnson indirectly ahead of polls

London: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday refrained from giving his view on British politics but did endorse Prime Minister Boris Johnson indirectly as he arrived here for a three-day visit to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance amid the general election campaign in the UK. By Aditi Khanna

FGN30 PAK-KARTARPUR-WOMAN-FACEBOOK Indian Sikh woman tries to flee with her Facebook friend from Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

Lahore: In a filmy-style act, an Indian Sikh woman visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur tried to go to Faisalabad city of Punjab province without a visa to meet a Pakistani man she befriended on Facebook, officials said on Tuesday. By M Zulqernain

IND

