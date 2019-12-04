Left Menu
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 01:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 01:00 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-CALENDAR Motor racing-Formula One braced for demands of record 22 races

When Formula One returns in 2020, there will be a record 22 races on the schedule - and renewed concerns about the demands being placed on those who keep the travelling circus on the road. ATHLETICS-KENYA/KIPCHOGE

Athletics-Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA Judge bans fan from Boca games over unpaid child support

A judge in Argentina has banned a Boca Juniors fan from attending any of the club's future games until he pays what he owes his ex-wife in child support. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth 3 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City

Burnley play Manchester City in the Premier League. 3 Dec 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-COPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Copa America Draw

The draw for the Copa America Colombia-Argentina 2020 takes place in Cartagena de Indias. 3 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA executive committee meeting

European soccer's governing body UEFA holds an executive committee meeting. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting. The main points on the agenda are the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. 4 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge first round First-round coverage of the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Albany in the Bahamas.

4 Dec OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ Olympics-IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne. 4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ZAF/

Cricket-South African cricket chiefs to host crunch meeting on Saturday Cricket South Africa's executive will hold a crunch meeting on Saturday to map a way forward for the organisation amid a chaotic search for a new director of cricket for the national team, and an outcry from sponsors and the public over the attempted censorship of journalists.

4 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

ESPORTS-F1/ (TV) Esports - F1 ESports Pro Series Final

Esport stars take part in the final of Formula One's 2019 Pro Series. 4 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

3 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 3 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

