Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sends first Salvadoran back to Guatemala under asylum deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 01:08 IST
U.S. sends first Salvadoran back to Guatemala under asylum deal

Guatemala received the first Salvadoran citizen from the United States under a new migration agreement that designates the Central American nation a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers, Guatemalan authorities said on Tuesday. The program kicked off in late November, when a Honduran man flew from El Paso, Texas, to Guatemala City on a nearly empty Boeing 737. This marks the second flight.

The plane, which arrived Tuesday morning from Mesa, Arizona, also had 84 Guatemalans and two Hondurans aboard, said Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for Guatemala's migration institute. She did not specify whether the migrants from Honduras and El Salvador would seek asylum in Guatemala or return to their countries.

The program marks a policy achievement for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded help from Mexico and Central America in curbing the flow of migrants seeking to request asylum in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fifteen Democrats, 3 Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The field of Democratic presidential candidates seeking their partys nomination to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election shrank again on Tuesday when U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California ended her campaign.TOP...

FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners

During his election campaign in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade and bring down Americas growing trade deficits. Now relationships with all but one of the United States top ten 2018 trading partners has be...

UPDATE 2-Talks between Colombia strike committee, government end without advances

Talks between the Colombian government and the unions and student organizations that are planning major protests this week ended without advances on Tuesday, as the country prepares for its third national strike since late November. Hundred...

HuffPost Maghreb closes 6 years after launch

Rabat, Dec 4 AFP The North Africa edition of US news site HuffPost, covering Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, announced its closure, six years after it launched. As of December 3rd, HuffPost Maghreb will no longer be publishing content, the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019