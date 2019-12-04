Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fired Google engineers seek US federal probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 03:26 IST
Fired Google engineers seek US federal probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four employees fired by Google ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday have said that they were seeking a federal investigation into their dismissal, which they claimed was in retaliation for their labor organization efforts. The dismissal of the group dubbed the "Thanksgiving Four" on social media highlighted deepening tensions at Google, which had stated the employees violated data security policies.

A Medium post signed by the four said Google "fired us for engaging in protected labor organizing" at the Silicon Valley giant. "We spoke up when we saw Google making unethical business decisions that create a workplace that is harmful to us and our colleagues," said the posting signed by engineers Laurence Berland, Paul Duke, Rebecca Rivers, and Sophie Waldman.

"We participated in legally protected labor organizing, fighting to improve workplace conditions for all Google workers." The four said they would file a complaint alleging unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board.

"We look forward to hearing the NLRB's findings, which we expect will confirm that Google acted unlawfully," they said. The dismissed engineers said they were acting on the basis of Google's own internal rules.

"The company's code of conduct states unequivocally: 'don't be evil, and if you see something that you think isn't right -- speak up!' And we did," they wrote. The posting said the employees were seeking better conditions for temporary and contractual workers, challenging the protection of executives accused of sexual harassment, and organizing around topics such as gender discrimination and Google's projects involving the US and Chinese governments.

Google, the biggest operating unit of parent company Alphabet, said in a memo to employees that the dismissals were based on unauthorised access to data from other employees and sharing that information externally. The tech giant denied the employee allegations.

"We dismissed four individuals who were engaged in intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies, including systematically accessing and disseminating other employees' materials and work," a Google statement said. "No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company's activities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the teams game on Tuesday night. The Devils 9-13-4, 22 points entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost th...

New York weighs first U.S. ban on virginity testing

New York lawmakers are considering setting up the nations first ban on virginity testing, a practice common in many countries, legislators said on Tuesday, after a U.S. rapper sparked controversy by saying he subjected his daughter to yearl...

UPDATE 6-Former top-tier presidential candidate Kamala Harris ends 2020 White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidac...

In unusual move, Vatican postpones beatification of first U.S. 'televangelist'

In a highly unusual move, the Vatican has postponed the beatification of the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen, a charismatic figure of U.S. Roman Catholicism in the 20th century and pioneer in religious media.Sheen, who died in 1979 and was som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019