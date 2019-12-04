Left Menu
Development News Edition

US imposes new Venezuela-related sanctions on 6 shipping vessels

The United States on Tuesday designated six shipping vessels that it says were violating sanctions on Venezuela by transporting the country's petroleum products to Cuba.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:26 IST
US imposes new Venezuela-related sanctions on 6 shipping vessels
Logo of US Treasury Department (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], Dec 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Tuesday designated six shipping vessels that it says were violating sanctions on Venezuela by transporting the country's petroleum products to Cuba. "Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified six vessels as blocked property of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) pursuant to Executive Order 13884, which blocks the property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury identified the six vessels as Icaro, Luisa Caceres de Arismendi, Manuela Saenz, Paramaconi, Terepaima and Yare. The six tankers were among various vessels loaded with oil that departed from Venezuela to Cuba in the fall this year, according to the Treasury.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA invoiced Cubametales, the Cuban state-run oil import and export company, for about 1.3 million barrels of fuel delivered earlier in the summer. The Treasury Department added that the money received from the shipments was to be transferred into a Russian bank account.

Venezuela is experiencing a political and economic crisis that escalated in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's interim president in a bid to oust leader Nicolas Maduro. The US and 54 countries have recognised Guaido as Venezuela's leader with Washington imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of dollars of the country's assets.

On the other hand, Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries recognise Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019