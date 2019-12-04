Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese doctor, five Afghans killed in Afghanistan attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:27 IST
Japanese doctor, five Afghans killed in Afghanistan attack

Kabul, Dec 4 (AFP) A Japanese doctor who spent decades working in Afghanistan was killed Wednesday along with five Afghans in an attack in the east of the country, officials said. Tetsu Nakamura, 73, who headed Peace Japan Medical Services -- known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese -- was shot by gunmen while in a vehicle in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

"Sadly, Dr Nakamura has passed away from the wounds he received in the armed attack this morning," said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar's governor. The doctor, well-known in Japan, had been shot on the right side of his chest and was in the process of being transferred to a hospital in Bagram near Kabul when he died at Jalalabad airport, officials said.

The five Afghans killed were three of Nakamura's security guards, a driver and another colleague, Khogyani said. The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.

Mitsuji Fukumoto, an official with Nakamura's organisation, told reporters in Tokyo that the motive for Wednesday's attack was unclear. "We have no idea what was the reason behind the attack, whether it was a simple robbery or whether it was conflict of interest," Fukumoto told reporters.

Nakamura was famous in Japan for his aid work, which dates back decades. Peshawar-kai was founded by associates of Nakamura, who had lived and worked in Afghanistan and Pakistan since 1984 when he went to treat leprosy patients among Afghan refugees.

In 2003 Nakamura, a native of the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka, won the Philippines' Ramon Magsaysay Award for peace and international understanding -- often called Asia's Nobel Prize. Fond of sporting Pashtun dress, Nakamura was an outspoken opponent of the 2001 US-led war that ousted the Taliban regime, whom he defended as able administrators.

Jalalabad resident Auzubillah, who only uses one name, told AFP that he heard shooting at about 8:00 am (0330 GMT). "I saw there were gunmen attacking a Japanese and his security guards," he said. "Then the gunmen left the area through a small street." Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck with a large cabin. Its side windows appeared to have been shot out, and at least three bullet holes could be seen in the windscreen.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, saying they have "good relations" with organisations that "contribute to the reconstruction of Afghanistan". Nangarhar was once a hotbed of activity for the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.

Authorities recently claimed the jihadists have been territorially defeated in the province -- but small cells are thought to remain. Aid agencies and non-governmental groups are sometimes targeted in Afghanistan's war.

On November 24, Anil Raj, an American who worked for the UN Development Programme in Afghanistan, was killed when his vehicle was targeted in a bombing in Kabul. Also in the capital, the Taliban in May targeted Counterpart International, a US-funded non-profit group working with marginalised people. Nine people were killed in that attack. (AFP)

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU governments back rules to raise burden on clearing houses in case of failure

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, an EU statement said, in a move that would increase the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system. The deal ...

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Goyals response came in response t...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019