Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kosgei targets Olympic gold after smashing world record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:11 IST
Athletics-Kosgei targets Olympic gold after smashing world record
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, the fastest-ever woman marathon runner, has set her sights on next year's Olympic games, where a win will solidify her place among the greatest to have ever competed in the sport.

The 25-year old mother of twins smashed Briton's Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record by 81 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in October, recording a time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to cap a stunning rise to the sport's summit for Kosgei who started competing internationally only four years ago. "When I went to compete (in Chicago) I did not think that I would break the record," Kosgei told Reuters at an Athletics Kenya conference in the northwestern city of Eldoret. "My aim was to break the course record (which was 2:17:18)."

She does not feel any pressure now after her record-breaking win or that she needs to restore some Kenyan pride over the distance, where, despite producing great runners for decades, they have struggled to crack the Olympics and then been shamed. They managed three successive silvers before Jemima Sumgong finally took their first gold in 2016, only for her victory to be tarnished by her failing a doping test less than a year later.

"It will be my first time at the Olympics if I'm selected," Kosgei said. "I want to achieve (my best) at in Tokyo, to bring gold for Kenya," Kosgei said she does not fear anyone and focuses only on running her best while competing, a mentality shaped by her win at her first international marathon in Porto in 2015.

"Winning made me realize that I can run marathons," she said. "Before that sometimes I would be discouraged by others that marathons are really tough. But I came to realize, it's not tough. It's just discipline and hard work and patience." Her goal since then has been to lower her personal best. "I would just keep lowering it until a few weeks ago when God helped me in Chicago, where I broke the record," she said.

Kosgei said she was disappointed by the skepticism in some quarters that the record went to Kenya, a country that has had its reputation as a world leader in athletics tarnished by the use of performance-enhancing drugs by some of its athletes. From 2004 to August 2018, 138 Kenyan athletes tested positive for doping, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report in September 2018.

"I said to myself they've tested me several times and they would have caught me if I was using drugs," she said. "If somebody has used something, that is their problem." Kosgei also dismissed critics who have said her record was unfairly aided by the use of the latest running shoes from Nike. The shoes have carbon-fiber plates and a thicker midsole that the manufacturers claim to improve running economy by four or five percent.

A version of the shoes is also worn by men's marathon world-record holder Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, who the day before Kosgei's Chicago win, recorded an astonishing, pacer-aided 1:59.40 in Vienna. "Shoes don't run, it's the feet that run," Kosgei said. "If you are not in shape and I use those shoes it won't help."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court

The verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan dictator General retd Pervez Musharraf would be pronounced on December 17, a special court announced on Thursday. Last week, the special court ordered 76-year-old Musharraf to rec...

Six dead, two missing after gas explosion in Poland

Warsaw, Dec 5 AFP Six people, including two children, were killed and another two were reported missing after a gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late Wednesday, local authorities said. Around 100 firefi...

Euro zone finance mins have reached deal in principle on ESM reform -Centeno

Eurozone finance ministers have reached an agreement in principle on the reform of the blocs European Stability Mechanism rescue fund in a meeting in Brussels, the chair of the meeting, Mario Centeno said on Thursday.We have reached an agre...

Colts, Bucs meet while headed in opposite directions

After Week 8 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were sitting at 5-2, poised to contend for the AFC South after a key conference win over the Denver Broncos in the final seconds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just 2-5 after Jameis Win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019