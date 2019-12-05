Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musk defamation trial may head to jury after billionaire and diver spar in court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:30 IST
Musk defamation trial may head to jury after billionaire and diver spar in court

Elon Musk's defamation trial could be in the hands of jury by the end of Thursday after the billionaire and the diver who is suing him sparred over the meaning and impact of a "pedo guy" tweet at the heart of the case.

British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth testified on Wednesday he felt "branded a pedophile" despite Musk's assertion that his "pedo guy" tweet was not meant to be taken literally. Unsworth's appearance in a packed federal courtroom in Los Angeles came hours after Musk, the chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc and founder of rocket company SpaceX, concluded two days of testimony seeking to minimize his tweets as offhand comments.

But Unsworth, his voice cracking with emotion, said Musk's remarks about him on Twitter left him feeling "humiliated, ashamed, dirtied." "Effectively, from day one, I was given a life sentence without parole. It hurts to talk about it," said Unsworth, who is seeking unspecified damages in his lawsuit against Musk.

Neither Unsworth or Musk are expected to testify on Thursday. The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday with video testimony from Unsworth's wife, with whom he is separated, and an Internet expert on the impact of Musk's tweets. Unsworth, 64, who said he began caving as a hobby in 1971, splits his time between Britain and Thailand, where he has a Thai girlfriend.

The spat began after Unsworth helped coordinate last year's rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand. Afterward, Unsworth in a CNN interview mocked Musk's offer of a mini-submersible as a "P.R. stunt" and said Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts." Musk, 48, who had traveled to the rescue site to deliver the mini-sub that was never used, testified he took to Twitter to lash out at Unsworth after seeing the interview.

Musk said the term "pedo guy" was a common epithet in South Africa, where he grew up and insisted in court he did not believe Unsworth was a pedophile. Musk capped his two-day appearance by acknowledging under questioning that his net worth, mostly from stock holdings in SpaceX and Tesla, was about $20 billion.

"People think I have a lot of cash. I actually don’t," he said. To win his lawsuit, Unsworth needs to show Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified him and caused him harm.

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with the company's investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets. With 29.9 million followers, Musk's social media account is a major source of publicity for the Palo Alto, California-based Tesla, which does not advertise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP member offers to provide truck full of onions at Rs 25 a kilo

A BJP member on Thursday offered to provide opposition members a truck full of onions at Rs 25 a kilogram from his constituency in Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the price rise of the bulb in Lok Sabha. Virendra Singh Mast, MP from Balia a...

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take air out of the Oppositions claim of slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Uttar Prad...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...

EXPLAINER-What's at stake in Macron's reform of France's cherished pensions?

French public sector workers began a nationwide strike on Thursday over Emmanuel Macrons plans to reform Frances generous pension system, which is the biggest challenge to the president since yellow vest protests erupted last year.Railway w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019