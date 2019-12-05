Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moncler CEO says no concrete M&A option for now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:35 IST
Moncler CEO says no concrete M&A option for now
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The chief executive and top shareholder of Italy's puffer jacket maker Moncler said on Thursday there was no concrete tie-up option under consideration after a press report that France's Kering had held exploratory talks with the Italian group. Remo Ruffini, who bought Moncler in 2003 and turned into one of the sector's most successful groups, added that from time to time "he maintains contacts and interacts with investors and other sector participants, including the Kering group, in order to explore strategic potential opportunities to further promote the successful development of Moncler."

"At the moment, however, there is not any concrete hypothesis under consideration," he said in a statement. Shares in Moncler were up 7% after Ruffini's statement, having earlier soared as much as 12%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Senate passes record 10.59 trillion naira budget for 2020

Nigerias Senate on Thursday passed a record 10.59 trillion naira 34.72 billion budget for 2020, paving the way for a likely return to the international debt market next year as the country struggles to shake off the impact of a recession.Th...

PREVIEW-Soccer-City and United head into derby with renewed confidence

A week ago there was little about Saturdays Manchester derby to whet the appetite but after statement performances from both teams it suddenly has the feel of must watch football again.Manchester City had lost their mojo, their draw at Newc...

Sajith Premadasa named Lanka Opposition leader

Sajith Premadasa, the United National Party UNP leader who lost to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the presidential election, was named on Thursday as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament. Following a meeting of the par...

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll seeks major stake in Aston Martin -report

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, owner of Formula One team Racing Point, is preparing a bid for a major stake in Aston Martin, Autocar magazine reported, sending the carmakers battered share price up nearly 15 on Thursday. The British ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019