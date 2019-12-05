Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta murder suspect says got tip offs from top official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:50 IST
Malta murder suspect says got tip offs from top official

A wealthy businessman, who is the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, told a Malta court on Thursday he got regular tip-offs about the investigation from the government's ex-chief of staff. Yorgen Fenech, who was charged last week for allegedly being a mastermind in the 2017 killing of Caruana Galizia, appeared in court to seek the removal of the police chief leading the case, saying he was too close to former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

His testimony in a packed courtroom piled pressure on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who is a friend of Schembri, and raised further questions about possible government involvement in attempts to cover-up a crime that shocked the European Union. Schembri resigned last week and was briefly arrested in connection with the investigation. He was released without charge and has denied any wrongdoing.

Fenech has denied accusations of complicity in the murder and has instead blamed his close friend Schembri, who was Muscat's righthand man and the architect of his two electoral victories. Muscat has said he will stand down next month after his party elects a new leader. Fenech said Schembri had passed on information from briefings that chief investigator Keith Arnaud gave at Muscat's office. This meant he knew swiftly about key breaks, including that his own phone had been tapped, Fenech said.

Schembri's lawyer did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on Fenech's testimony on Thursday. A police source has told Reuters that investigators believed a mole had been passing on information to the suspects, including to three men caught in 2017 and later charged with carrying out the car bombing that killed Caruana Galizia.

"The information used to be relayed by Keith Arnaud himself. Schembri used to say that he had a good relationship with Arnaud who kept him abreast with latest developments," Fenech said. IMMUNITY

Arnaud made no immediate comment but the police last week issued a statement saying there was no reason for his removal and that the investigation was proving effective. Fenech did not address the murder allegations levelled against himself and is due back in court on Dec. 10.

But Fenech said that following his arrest, Schembri managed to pass him notes on two occasions telling him what to say in the interrogations. But he ignored the advice and instead implicated Schembri. At that point, he said police rushed to charge him and skated over the allegations he was making.

"But all the recordings and evidence link Schembri with the murderers," he said. The self-confessed middleman in the murder, Melvin Theuma, who has been given legal immunity in return for providing evidence, told a court on Wednesday that Fenech was the sole mastermind behind the killing.

Caruana Galizia was a campaigning journalist who regularly accused government ministers and business leaders of corruption. Theuma said Fenech wanted her dead because she was going to publish an incriminating story about his uncle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency outbreak use

The global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Thursday it had agreed to fund and create a 178 million stockpile of Ebola vaccines for emergency use in outbreaks.The aim is for a global stock of 500,000 doses of vaccine against the deadly haemorr...

Centre denied Delhi govt's proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTVs in buses: Kejriwal

The Centre has rejected a Delhi government proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.He also denied a Women and Child Development ...

UPDATE 1-EU powers' letter to UN on Iran's missiles shows "miserable incompetence" -Zarif

Iran said on Thursday a letter from three European powers to the U.N. Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles showed their miserable incompetence in fulfilling their commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.L...

Vodafone Idea shares fall over 5 pc on rating downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the telecom operators rating on non-convertible debentures NCDs. Vodafone Idea shares plunged 5.56 per cent to Rs 7.31 apiece on the BSE. The stock ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019