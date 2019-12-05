Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in spy affair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:02 IST
Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in spy affair

Moscow, Dec 5 (AFP) Russia said on Thursday it was expelling a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia asked a Russian diplomat to leave the country over suspicions of espionage. The Russian foreign ministry said the Bulgarian ambassador in Moscow, Atanas Krastin, had been handed a note informing him that an employee of the mission was declared "persona non grata".

"The step is a retaliatory measure in response to a decision by the Bulgarian authorities to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in October," the foreign ministry said in a statement. No further details were provided.

In late October, Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat after he ignored a request to leave following a probe which confirmed he had been spying in the EU member country. The Russian ambassador was told at the time that the diplomat in question, a first secretary at the embassy in Sofia, has 24 hours to leave the country.

NATO and EU member Bulgaria was previously a Soviet satellite and is now a rare ally of Russia in Europe. But tensions spiked in September when Bulgarian prosecutors charged a pro-Russian activist, Nikolay Malinov, with espionage and banned his alleged Russian handler from entering Bulgaria.

Malinov, a former lawmaker, heads Rusofili, the largest pro-Russia non-governmental organisation in Bulgaria. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a state award to Malinov. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

Washington, Dec 5 AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the House is drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, Pelosi said she would deliver an unusual public statement on the status ...

Armed attack in Burundi aggravates tensions with Rwanda

Nairobi, Dec 5 AFP A deadly attack on the Burundi army last month near the Rwanda border has sent tensions soaring between the neighbours, with Bujumbura directly accusing Kigali of armed aggression. The assault took place late at night on ...

Ensure death penalty to those who set Unnao rape survivor on fire: DCW chief to UP CM

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, asking him to ensure that death penalty is awarded within 30 days to those who set a rape survivor in the states Unnao d...

A robot- software combination make it easier to create advanced materials: Study

Engineers led by Rutgers team has come up with an automated way to produce polymers, which could be easier to create advanced materials aimed at improving human health. The innovation came as a crucial step pushing the boundaries of researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019