Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. unseals indictment against two Russian residents in malware case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:11 IST
U.S. unseals indictment against two Russian residents in malware case
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States on Thursday unsealed an indictment against two Russian residents in connection with a conspiracy to illegally obtain money and property by installing malware on various computers.

According to the indictment, Maksim Yakubets was the leader of a group of conspirators involved with Bugat malware and botnet, while close associate Igor Turashev handled various functions for the conspiracy, which allegedly began around November 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...

U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.The presidents actions have seriously violated the constitution, Pelosi told repor...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong gives protesters green light for big march on Sunday

Hong Kong authorities granted protesters permission to march this weekend, organisers said on Thursday, giving the green light to a rally seen as a gauge of the pro-democracy movements support following its sweeping victory in local electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019